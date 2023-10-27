How "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Changed Kurt Angle's Mind About WWE

WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle recently sat down for a candid discussion with Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, divulging details about the path his career could have taken.

Angle began by saying, "They approached me after 1996, and this is before Dana White owned them, and back then, it was a little more barbaric."

The decorated athlete shared that UFC had offered him a contract for 10 fights, with a value of $150,000. Unimpressed by the numbers and uncertain about his post-Olympic plans, he rejected the proposal. Angle admitted that he was also skeptical of WWE's initial multi-million dollar pitch due to his family's less-than-positive view of professional wrestling.

He further elaborated on his meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, stating, "So when Vince [McMahon] offered me the deal, I flew to Connecticut, and I met with him. I brought it [contract] back to Pittsburgh, and I brought it to my agent, and he threw it in the trash." According to Angle, his agent felt his talents could be better utilized elsewhere, leading him to explore a career in sportscasting that he described as a "horrible experience."

Ultimately, it was WWE icon "Stone Cold" Steve Austin who swayed Angle's opinion on the wrestling entertainment industry. When Angle inquired if the initial WWE contract was still available, the company declined but invited him for a tryout, eventually leading to his storied career in wrestling.