WWE Personality Thinks CM Punk Could Find a Home in TNA

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T turned his attention to the wrestling future of CM Punk. Booker T stated that if CM Punk were to make a wrestling move, IMPACT Wrestling, also known as TNA, could be the ideal venue for him.

Booker T commented, “I look at it like this. If CM Punk was to go to IMPACT Wrestling and be a part of that, that crew down there, I think it’s definitely something that, it could work. I really do.” He continued to explain that the smaller stage would put more focus on CM Punk's wrestling skills, rather than his promos and angles.

In the same conversation, Booker T also touched on what CM Punk still brings to the table. He mentioned that regardless of the size of the company Punk joins, it's all about the legacy he wants to leave in the industry. Booker emphasized, “CM Punk is somebody that, I still feel like [he] has a lot of value for one of these companies out there, I really do.”

Booker T went even further, suggesting that if Punk were to join TNA, it could reignite the wrestling competition, prompting questions about AEW’s decision-making. He concluded, “TNA will be the spot. If he’s gonna land somewhere, TNA will be the spot. I really feel like TNA, they could use the rub. People’s eyes will be on TNA.”