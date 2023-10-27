Don't Forget Tonight's WWE SmackDown Will Broadcast on FS1 Instead of FOX

Tonight's WWE SmackDown airing on FS1 promises to be an exceptional episode as WWE ramps up its momentum towards the Crown Jewel Pay-Per-View slated for next Saturday.

Due to the time-consuming journey to Saudi Arabia, WWE has opted to tape the final episode of SmackDown for November 3 following tonight's live broadcast from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

Tonight's episode is packed with marquee matchups and key segments featuring some of WWE's top talent. Roman Reigns and LA Knight are set to make their Crown Jewel Undisputed WWE Universal Title match official with a contract signing during the show.

Making his way back into the singles match spotlight, John Cena will talk about his upcoming bout against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. The contest was confirmed earlier today and will mark Cena's first singles match since his appearance at WrestleMania 39, where he faced off against then-United States Champion Austin Theory.

Additionally, fans can expect to see Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar clash with the Street Profits. Worth noting, tonight's SmackDown will air on FS1 rather than FOX, as the latter will be covering the World Series.