John Cena Confirms Return to WWE Ring in Face-Off with Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel

John Cena is stepping back into the ring!

Cena has confirmed that he is slated to square off in a singles match against up-and-coming talent Solo Sikoa at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event, scheduled for November 4.

This bout marks Cena's inaugural one-on-one confrontation since his appearance at WrestleMania 39 last April. The 46-year-old, who recently made a splash in the movie Fast X, came back to WWE programming in late August but has been mainly seen in tag team events. Furthermore, Cena added another feather to his cap last month by officiating as a special guest referee during WWE's Payback event.

According to an insider within WWE, "Cena is energized by the idea of working with younger talent." The much-anticipated Crown Jewel event, where Cena and the 30-year-old Sikoa will go head-to-head, is set to emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fans can catch this action-packed duel live on Peacock, airing at 1 p.m. ET next Saturday.

