WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Plans Underway for Additional WWE International Premium Live Events in 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2023

Plans Underway for Additional WWE International Premium Live Events in 2024

WWE has officially disclosed plans for its pioneering Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event (PLE), set to take the ring in Berlin, Germany in 2024. This monumental announcement has left fans and industry insiders alike buzzing about WWE's increasingly global ambitions.

In addition, reliable sources at Fightful.com have revealed that the wrestling giant is in talks to bring its famed Backlash PLE to Paris, France, in 2024. Although details are yet to be finalized, the city is reportedly on WWE's internal listing as a prospective venue.

Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com weighed in on the matter, stating, "We were told regarding that show that WWE is in negotiations with a lot of different city governments around the world to get significant money for PPV events going forward with Paris being one of those cities."

Closer to home, WWE is reportedly seeking substantial financial commitments from U.S. cities to host future PLEs. Jason Latimer, the PR Director for Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, disclosed to stpetecatalyst.com that a hefty sum of $500,000 from tourist development tax funds was allocated in a triumphant bid to host the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Roman Reigns Not Scheduled For WWE Survivor Series 2023

Roman Reigns is conspicuously absent from the promotional materials for WWE's upcoming Survivor Series event. Reigns has been known for a sc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 27, 2023 11:15AM

Source: stpetecatalyst.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84677/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π