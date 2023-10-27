Plans Underway for Additional WWE International Premium Live Events in 2024

WWE has officially disclosed plans for its pioneering Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event (PLE), set to take the ring in Berlin, Germany in 2024. This monumental announcement has left fans and industry insiders alike buzzing about WWE's increasingly global ambitions.

In addition, reliable sources at Fightful.com have revealed that the wrestling giant is in talks to bring its famed Backlash PLE to Paris, France, in 2024. Although details are yet to be finalized, the city is reportedly on WWE's internal listing as a prospective venue.

Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com weighed in on the matter, stating, "We were told regarding that show that WWE is in negotiations with a lot of different city governments around the world to get significant money for PPV events going forward with Paris being one of those cities."

Closer to home, WWE is reportedly seeking substantial financial commitments from U.S. cities to host future PLEs. Jason Latimer, the PR Director for Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, disclosed to stpetecatalyst.com that a hefty sum of $500,000 from tourist development tax funds was allocated in a triumphant bid to host the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE in St. Petersburg, Florida.