Roman Reigns Not Scheduled For WWE Survivor Series 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2023

Roman Reigns is conspicuously absent from the promotional materials for WWE's upcoming Survivor Series event. Reigns has been known for a scaled-back wrestling schedule, but his absence from one of WWE's "big four" Premium Live Events has left some wondering why.

Amidst these developments, tickets for the Survivor Series event have been selling like hotcakes. WWE has even had to reconfigure the seating arrangement at the Allstate Arena to accommodate the high demand.

In a recent update, Dave Meltzer confirmed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Universal Champion will indeed be missing the action in Chicago. Meltzer stated, “Reigns is not scheduled for Survivor Series, which is notable because it’s considered a big four event. He defends at Crown Jewel and his next scheduled PPV match won’t be until Royal Rumble.”

Tags: #wwe #survivor series #roman reigns

