Updated Details on Randy Orton's Forthcoming WWE Comeback

After a long hiatus, WWE veteran Randy Orton is poised for a triumphant comeback very soon.

A significant back injury required the former WWE Champion to undergo spinal fusion surgery.

WWE had originally planned for Orton's reemergence in time for SummerSlam. However, complications from the back injury forced a change of plans, leading to surgical intervention.

In anticipation of Orton's return, WWE has greenlighted an array of new merchandise and branding. Mark your calendars, as the veteran superstar is expected to step back into the ring in late November during Survivor Series. The event is set to take place at the United Center in Chicago, IL.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirms that the projected timeline for Orton's return remains on course. He added that Orton, who commands a significant salary, has expressed a desire to continue wrestling until at least the age of 50, if feasible.