IMPACT Wrestling Reportedly Weighed Featuring Ace Steel in In-Ring Role at Bound for Glory

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2023

As we previously disclosed, Ace Steel recently took on a production role during IMPACT Wrestling's monumental event, Bound for Glory, as well as the following TV tapings. Inside sources reveal that Steel has been lauded for his exceptional backstage contributions.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the powers that be at IMPACT Wrestling debated featuring Steel in a more visible role. Discussions revolved around having him participate in the Call Your Shot gauntlet match. However, concerns arose that this move could trigger an onslaught of CM Punk chants from the audience. With certainty that Punk would not make an appearance, the idea was subsequently shelved.

