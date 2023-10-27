Jarrett Discusses the Potential of Weaving TNA Rebranding into a Storyline

In the most recent episode of the "My World" podcast, Jeff Jarrett, the original founder of TNA Wrestling along with his father, delved into the intricacies of IMPACT Wrestling's decision to revert back to its original name, TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling). He didn't just stop at the logistics; he also opened up about the emotional strings attached to the promotion he once founded.

Possible Storyline Incorporation

Jarrett was candid about the potential for incorporating the name change into an ongoing storyline for the wrestling organization. He stated, “I think you could have done a hell of a storyline out of this, and really got the current watchers of AXS, or Impact Wrestling. Because you got to do social media changes. The rebranding — boy oh boy. It’s so much easier said than done. It is a full lift. So I’m optimistic and it sounds like they have until January to kind of complete the thing. I just hope if they haven’t, that they kind of get into a storyline to bring the people along. Because I think it’s a real authentic story, and people can be brought along in the story with it…”

Emotional Ties and Future Aspirations

On a more sentimental note, Jarrett shared his enduring emotional attachment to the wrestling promotion. When asked for his thoughts, he responded, “[Karen said], ‘What are your thoughts?’ I said, ‘Well, for me to sit here and say that I’m not emotionally tied to that; when you put your own money up and see it go from a dream to a reality, I will forever be somewhat emotionally tied to it. But I wish Scott and the team nothing but the best and I hope they take it to heights that it’s never been before.’”