WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Jim Ross Foresees a Bright Future for Departed AEW Talent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2023

Jim Ross Foresees a Bright Future for Departed AEW Talent

In a recent episode of Grilling JR, AEW's legendary commentator Jim Ross shared his optimism about Brock Anderson, who recently parted ways with AEW. On October 23rd, Anderson announced his exit from the promotion, where he had been a member of the Nightmare Family since signing in 2021. Trained under QT Marshall, the second-generation wrestler seemed poised for greatness.

Jim Ross expressed high hopes for Anderson, stating, "I don’t either. He’s got a lot of potential, good upside. Good kid. He’s been under his dad’s learning tree, which is always good because his dad is a great teacher, great coach, great motivator. So Brock will be fine. Somebody will pick him up. He’s got a lot of ability, lot of potential, so we wish him nothing but the best."

Ross, who is close friends with Anderson's father, indicated that it would be an "interesting time" for the Anderson family in the coming days. "I’m dear friends with his father, so I’m pulling for Brock and his dad. So we’ll see how it works out. It should be an interesting time probably for that family,” he added.

Roman Reigns Not Scheduled For WWE Survivor Series 2023

Roman Reigns is conspicuously absent from the promotional materials for WWE's upcoming Survivor Series event. Reigns has been known for a sc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 27, 2023 11:15AM

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #aew #brock anderson #jim ross

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84674/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π