Jim Ross Foresees a Bright Future for Departed AEW Talent

In a recent episode of Grilling JR, AEW's legendary commentator Jim Ross shared his optimism about Brock Anderson, who recently parted ways with AEW. On October 23rd, Anderson announced his exit from the promotion, where he had been a member of the Nightmare Family since signing in 2021. Trained under QT Marshall, the second-generation wrestler seemed poised for greatness.

Jim Ross expressed high hopes for Anderson, stating, "I don’t either. He’s got a lot of potential, good upside. Good kid. He’s been under his dad’s learning tree, which is always good because his dad is a great teacher, great coach, great motivator. So Brock will be fine. Somebody will pick him up. He’s got a lot of ability, lot of potential, so we wish him nothing but the best."

Ross, who is close friends with Anderson's father, indicated that it would be an "interesting time" for the Anderson family in the coming days. "I’m dear friends with his father, so I’m pulling for Brock and his dad. So we’ll see how it works out. It should be an interesting time probably for that family,” he added.