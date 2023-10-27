WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alex Kane to Defend MLW World Heavyweight Title at Fightland

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2023

In a significant announcement during tonight's episode of MLW Fusion, it has been revealed that Alex Kane is set to put his MLW World Heavyweight Title on the line. The electrifying championship showdown is scheduled to take place at the upcoming Fightland event on November 18th.

Tags: #mlw #major league wrestling #fusion #alex kane #fightland

