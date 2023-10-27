Alex Kane to Defend MLW World Heavyweight Title at Fightland

In a significant announcement during tonight's episode of MLW Fusion, it has been revealed that Alex Kane is set to put his MLW World Heavyweight Title on the line. The electrifying championship showdown is scheduled to take place at the upcoming Fightland event on November 18th.
BIG MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR #MLWFIGHTLAND: @Alex_kane11 VS. @SAMOANWEREWOLF!!— MLW (@MLW) October 27, 2023
CATCH #MLWFusion NOW @betonline_ag 📺: https://t.co/ZRtKv06leB pic.twitter.com/wVbj53y4Oz
⚡ Becky Lynch Bids Farewell to NXT Era, Passes Torch to New Champion Lyra Valkyria
Former NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch has stepped away from the NXT stage but assures fans that the brand's future remains bright with Lyr [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 26, 2023 08:22PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com