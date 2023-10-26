WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Becky Lynch Bids Farewell to NXT Era, Passes Torch to New Champion Lyra Valkyria

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2023

Former NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch has stepped away from the NXT stage but assures fans that the brand's future remains bright with Lyra Valkyria as the new titleholder. Lynch was defeated by Valkyria on the opening night of NXT Halloween Havoc, passing on the championship belt. Taking to her Instagram, Lynch penned a heartfelt message, stating:

"The NbeXT era has come to an end. I am immensely proud of my run as NXT womens champion. From getting to step in the ring with some of the finest up and comers to open challenges on Raw and being a catalyst for highlighting the wealth of hungry talent we have on our roster.

@real_valkyria is the real deal and will be a star for years to come. The future is in good hands."

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 25, 2023 01:53PM


