Significant WWE Roster Changes Could Be Looming Next Year

According to Fightful Select, a considerable number of WWE talents, featuring several headline names, will see their contracts run out in 2024. Interestingly, the company has not initiated discussions about extending these contracts. Many of the talents had anticipated that the finalized merger between WWE and UFC would catalyze the commencement of contract negotiations, but talks have yet to kick off.

Wrestlers are pondering what this absence of outreach could signify for future negotiations, and are uncertain whether their subsequent contracts will offer higher or lower compensation compared to their pre-merger agreements.

Although WWE has engaged in discussions with some talents, these are primarily individuals who have taken the initiative to ask for a pay bump.

Back in 2019, WWE secured new contracts for a significant number of talents, following the establishment of All Elite Wrestling at the start of that year.

A notable wrestler with a contract due to expire in 2024 is Drew McIntyre. The two-time WWE Champion is reportedly in a situation where he and the company are still significantly divergent on the financial terms for a contract extension.