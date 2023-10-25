Dana White Reveals a Paradigm Shift in Relationship with Vince McMahon

In a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated, UFC President Dana White opened up about his evolving relationship with WWE's Vince McMahon. Both leaders are now part of the same business ecosystem after Endeavor consolidated UFC and WWE into TKO earlier this year. Below are key takeaways:

On his previous tensions with Vince McMahon:

"My history with Vince isn’t a good one. He tried to f— me so many times for no reason whatsoever except just to f— me. But that’s in the past. Now that Vince and I are allies, no one’s been a better partner than Vince.”

Discussing the transformation of their relationship:

“Since day one of the deal, it’s like I’m dealing with a different guy. It goes to show that when you oppose him, or he thinks you are opposing him, the guy comes after you blindly. Once you are aligned, Vince is an incredible partner. We’ve probably spoken on the phone 20 times since the deal. It’s all added-value conversation–with Vince doing work and raising the bar for both companies.”

On his rapport with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon:

“Triple H and Stephanie have always been great to work with. I’ve always had a great relationship with them, always, even when we weren’t aligned back in the day. But the most amazing story is the relationship with Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon, man, he’s an absolute savage. Even with the stuff that went down with us in the past, I respect it. I love killers. He’s definitely a killer. He’s the Michael Jordan of the business world.”