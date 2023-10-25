WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Considering Hosting Backlash in Major European City Next Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2023

Earlier today, WWE revealed plans for its inaugural major PPV event in Germany, dubbed Bash in Berlin, set for next year. But that's not the only international spectacle on the WWE calendar. Alongside their Saudi Arabia events and the Elimination Chamber in Australia, Fightful Select indicates that WWE is considering a premium live event in Paris.

Per the report, company internal schedules have positioned Backlash in France's capital for the spring of next year. While not set in stone, WWE officials have "discussed heavily" the possibility. The event's name might also be subject to change before it becomes official.

Tags: #wwe #paris #france #blacklash

