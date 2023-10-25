WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Continues to Capitalize on High-Bidder Strategy for Royal Rumble 2024 Hosting

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2023

In a previous announcement in September, WWE disclosed that the 2024 Royal Rumble would be staged at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, scheduled for January 27. This isn't the first time the venue has been used; it was also the setting for the 2021 Royal Rumble, functioning as part of the ThunderDome when audiences couldn't attend live shows due to COVID-19.

According to the St. Pete Catalyst, Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, a local tourism organization, invested $500,000 from its tourist development tax fund to secure the Royal Rumble's return to Florida. As of now, there are no released estimates on the economic impact the event might generate.

Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics further dissected the financial dynamics, revealing that Orange County had earmarked $850,000 to attract the Royal Rumble to Orlando, although it remains uncertain if any of that budget was actually spent after their unsuccessful bid.

Additionally, Puerto Rico’s tourism board offered $1.8 million in incentives to WWE for hosting Backlash in May. Meanwhile, the Welsh Government reported investing nearly $3 million to lock in the Clash at the Castle event, claiming a tenfold return on the initial investment for Wales' economy.


