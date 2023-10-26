Frontrunner Likely to Host WWE SummerSlam 2024

WWE continues to finalize its premium live event lineup for 2024.

The Crown Jewel event is set for Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Saudi Arabia, with the main roster concluding the year three weeks afterward at Survivor Series, located at the United Center in Chicago, IL.

The venues for The Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40 have already been announced, but the location for SummerSlam remains a topic of discussion among fans.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select has shared that Cleveland, Ohio is being considered as a possible host city for WWE SummerSlam 2024. According to an inside source from WWE, it's even probable that the event could take place in Cleveland.

As of now, it remains uncertain whether the event would be staged at Cleveland Browns Stadium or Progressive Field.