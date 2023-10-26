CM Punk Questioned About WWE Survivor Series Attendance

In a conversation with 670 The Score in Chicago, CM Punk was directly questioned about his presence at WWE Survivor Series. His answer implied a lack of availability of tickets.

"They’re asking if I’m going to be there? I think it’s sold out. I think tickets are hard to get. I don’t want to burst anybody’s bubble. I’m kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I’m literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such. Everything has kind of stopped. I’m fortunate to take time off from everything. I’ve canceled things I have coming up. Traveling is hard. It’s tough to leave him here with my wife April [AJ Lee]. If there are two of us here taking care of him, it’s easier."