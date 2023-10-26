WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

CM Punk Questioned About WWE Survivor Series Attendance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2023

CM Punk Questioned About WWE Survivor Series Attendance

In a conversation with 670 The Score in Chicago, CM Punk was directly questioned about his presence at WWE Survivor Series. His answer implied a lack of availability of tickets.

"They’re asking if I’m going to be there? I think it’s sold out. I think tickets are hard to get. I don’t want to burst anybody’s bubble. I’m kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I’m literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such. Everything has kind of stopped. I’m fortunate to take time off from everything. I’ve canceled things I have coming up. Traveling is hard. It’s tough to leave him here with my wife April [AJ Lee]. If there are two of us here taking care of him, it’s easier."

WWE Continues to Capitalize on High-Bidder Strategy for Royal Rumble 2024 Hosting

In a previous announcement in September, WWE disclosed that the 2024 Royal Rumble would be staged at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Flor [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 25, 2023 01:43PM

 

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #survivor series #cm punk #chicago

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84662/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π