Paul Wight Shares Insight on Remaining Two Years of His Wrestling Career

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2023

AEW star and former WWE World Champion, Paul Wight, opened up about his career's trajectory during a recent interview with Tim & Eli on Battleground. While Wight has been a selective presence in AEW since his 2021 debut, he believes he still has around two more years of competition left before retirement. During this period, he aims to enjoy his time in the ring and contribute positively to the wrestling business.

"I got a year and a half, two years left, before I hang it all up. Really, it’s about trying to help this younger talent and then moving on to that commentary role. Then, it’s about the younger talent. Right now, I’m still froggy and want to have fun and play a little bit. I’ve had plenty of matches, have done plenty of tours, had plenty of rivalries. Right now, it’s about doing what I can in helping the product out. There’s a time, all things come to an end, unfortunately."

In a recent effort to boost AEW's reach, Wight appeared in OVW to drum up interest for an upcoming AEW event in Louisville.

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #aew #big show #paul wight

