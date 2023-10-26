Monday's WWE RAW to Feature DIY’s Return and a Brand New Theme Song

The iconic wrestling duo, DIY, is set to make their much-anticipated tag team return on the next episode of WWE RAW. Alongside this return, Johnny Gargano revealed that fans can expect new theme music for the team. In a recent Twitch stream, Gargano elaborated on the decision to move away from their original theme song.

Gargano shared: “When DIY debuted, that song they gave us, it was just a stock song. It wasn’t like it was handpicked for us of anything like that. We were not under contract yet, it just caught on. Me and Tommaso are very excited about the potential of something new. I think it could be so much more. You’ll just have to tune in on Monday. It’s going to be very cool. I think it has a very cool vibe. It’s something we’re both pumped about. We hope you guys dig it too. We dig it. It’s something fresh, something new, and hopefully something that catches on. Years from now, hopefully, you guys talk about that song.”

Additionally, he hinted that the upcoming theme will have elements from the original but did not confirm whether it will include lyrics.