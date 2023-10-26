CJ Perry Reveals Emotional Struggles After WWE's 2020 Ban on Third-Party Deals

During candid discussion with Fightful, CJ Perry elaborated on how WWE's September 2020 decision to prohibit talent from engaging in third-party deals affected her personally. At the time, the rule even extended to streaming on platforms like Twitch, sparking controversy within the wrestling community.

CJ Perry shared, “That was hard when WWE stopped us and Vince gave us all those letters. That was definitely hard. It was rough. I was a little sad at the time, I remember, because I felt like it was the only thing I could control. You can’t control storylines. You can’t control, especially over in WWE, where they are very much ‘This is what you’re going to do.’ So I felt it was the one place I had a little more control over. But again, I had a great contract and I think I came to the world of wrestling a little bit later than a lot of people, especially girls. They come in at 18, we’re in NXT until they’re 25, then they come up to the main roster or something like that. I came from entertainment. This was my fourth career. I was a professional dancer. So to me, I just approached everything very differently. I looked at it like, ‘Okay, I can either bitch and complain about it or I can leave.’ You saw that with some people, that they thought they were bigger than the franchise and rarely is anyone ever bigger than the franchise, really. A time is gonna come for everyone, either they’re gonna leave or get released, then you can pick up the brand deals. But, for me, I love wrestling. I just know how this business works. I was like, ‘Okay, I’m just gonna take it easy and come back to when I’m [ready],’ and that’s what I did.”