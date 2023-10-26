"Back to Our Roots": Scott D’Amore on Why TNA Wrestling is Reclaiming its Original Identity

During a recent press conference, Scott D’Amore discussed the re-emergence of TNA Wrestling, framing it as a new golden age for the promotion. The shift back to the TNA brand was unveiled at the conclusion of last Saturday's Bound for Glory PPV, and will be official starting with the Hard to Kill event in January.

D'Amore stated: “While we found that stability under the IMPACT banner, and I’m very proud of that, what we now have is we’re ready to go there and have our growth and true success. Our true second golden era under our true name, TNA Wrestling. I’ve had a few people say, ‘I really like IMPACT.’ We’re back where we’re supposed to be. The name of the company is TNA Wrestling. Every Thursday night, you’re tuning into IMPACT. TNA Wrestling IMPACT. Both of those brands have value, but TNA, at our core, is who we are and gives us back that swagger that maybe we lacked. I talked about too much apologizing, that’s done. Are we going to make mistakes? Absolutely, but when we do, we get up, dust ourselves off, and get back at it. We are going to go back to our roots. We are going to go out there and we are going to press. When the whole business zigged, we zagged. When small wrestlers weren’t allowed to be in the main event, even WCW, for all the work with cruiserweight, they didn’t main event. They main evented here. AJ Styles was a World Champion here. We changed an industry. When tag team wrestling was almost obsolete, we went out there with Team Canada, America’s Most Wanted, 3 Live Kru, Triple X, and did tag team wrestling right. When women were still wrestling in mud and jello and fighting over who might get a chance to sleep with somebody twice their age, we went out there and gave women a platform to be athletes and be respected equally. We will continue to do those things. People have been asking what IMPACT Wrestling is. I think you’re going to see a clearer, cleaner vision for that. It’s an amazing time in wrestling, I’m not here throwing shade, there are a lot of great things out there, but we’re very confident in putting our foot in the ground, planting our stake and saying ‘we’re really good at what we do and we’re coming.’”