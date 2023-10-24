PCO Inks Fresh Deal with TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling issued the following:

TNA Wrestling Signing Confirmed: PCO

The first official signing of the new era of TNA Wrestling was announced this morning by company president Scott D’Amore.

PCO, who won the 4-person Monster’s Ball match this past Saturday at the 2023 Bound For Glory pay-per-view extravaganza in Chicago, has signed a new contract. Terms were not disclosed.

“I really wanted to be part of the new era of TNA Wrestling and Scott D’Amore made me an offer I could not refuse,” PCO said.

IMPACT Wrestling is returning to its iconic Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling name, starting with its January 2024 pay-per-view special, Hard To Kill, which will originate for the first time ever from the Palms Casino Resort near the world-famous Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2024 Hard To Kill PPV is set for Saturday night, January 13, with a second night of action-packed pro wrestling – the Snake Eyes Extravaganza Show – at The Palms on Sunday, January 14, which will be taped to air on the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, airing every Thursday night on AXS TV (8 p.m. EST).

PCO made his return to IMPACT Wrestling at the 2022 Hard To Kill PPV.