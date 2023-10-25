Sting to Receive Never-Before-Seen Honor on AEW Dynamite Following Retirement Announcement

During today's AEW Control Center on YouTube, renowned commentator Tony Schiavone raved about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, emphasizing that it's a must-see event. Particularly noteworthy is a segment involving Sting receiving a unique gift from AEW President Tony Khan. Schiavone, a long-time supporter of The Icon, suggested that this moment will be unprecedented, stating that no other pro wrestler has been honored in such a way as Sting will be tonight.

Tony Khan is set to present a groundbreaking gift to Sting on this evening's show. "This will be an historic gift. Yes, I said historic. Nothing like this has ever happened to a wrestler in pro wrestling," Khan noted. Fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal, especially in light of Sting's recent announcement that he plans to retire at the 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view, marking the three-year anniversary of his first match with AEW.