WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Sting to Receive Never-Before-Seen Honor on AEW Dynamite Following Retirement Announcement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2023

Sting to Receive Never-Before-Seen Honor on AEW Dynamite Following Retirement Announcement

During today's AEW Control Center on YouTube, renowned commentator Tony Schiavone raved about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, emphasizing that it's a must-see event. Particularly noteworthy is a segment involving Sting receiving a unique gift from AEW President Tony Khan. Schiavone, a long-time supporter of The Icon, suggested that this moment will be unprecedented, stating that no other pro wrestler has been honored in such a way as Sting will be tonight.

Tony Khan is set to present a groundbreaking gift to Sting on this evening's show. "This will be an historic gift. Yes, I said historic. Nothing like this has ever happened to a wrestler in pro wrestling," Khan noted. Fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal, especially in light of Sting's recent announcement that he plans to retire at the 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view, marking the three-year anniversary of his first match with AEW.

Backstage News On Sting's Retirement Announcement

During a segment on AEW Dynamite in Rosenberg, Texas, wrestling legend Sting declared that his time in the squared circle is coming to a clo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 19, 2023 02:35PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #sting

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84644/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π