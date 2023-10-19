WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage News On Sting's Retirement Announcement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2023

During a segment on AEW Dynamite in Rosenberg, Texas, wrestling legend Sting declared that his time in the squared circle is coming to a close. "The Icon" has wrestled for NWA, WCW, TNA, WWE, and currently AEW, Sting announced that his ultimate farewell will be at Revolution in 2024.

Dave Meltzer, while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, emphasized that Sting's impending retirement is genuine after several failed attempts to exit the wrestling world:

“This is the real retirement, he’s been talking about this for a long time. He was talking about it last year, he was talking about it at the beginning of this year, that it’s not far off. […] He went to [The Great Muta’s final match in January] and he pretty much said – Muta told him to come back again and he said ‘this is my last one in Japan.’”

“Darby [Allin] was telling him to do it again and he didn’t go ‘it’s for sure’ but he kinda indicated that was his last match in Japan. He’d said for a while that it was going to be this year and it’s stretching to the beginning of next year right before his 65th birthday so he went about as long as he could.”

Since making his debut in AEW he has participated in 20 tag team matches and remains unbeaten.

Source: tjrwrestling.net
Tags: #aew #sting #dynamite

