Bully Ray Believes WWE's Crown Jewel Offers a Major Break for LA Knight

Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on LA Knight's forthcoming title match at WWE's Crown Jewel event during his appearance on Busted Open Radio. Highlights of his comments, courtesy of Wrestling Inc, are as follows:
“I think it would be the most risky decision, business-wise, that I’ve seen in a long time.”
“This event is a significant moment for LA Knight to advance his career. That’s the most they can expect from him. He’s definitely got style, a great look, and he's impressive on the mic. While in Saudi Arabia, he has to demonstrate to the management that he can hold his own against Roman Reigns on a grand platform.”
⚡ Dana White Reveals a Paradigm Shift in Relationship with Vince McMahon
In a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated, UFC President Dana White opened up about his evolving relationship with WWE's Vince McMaho [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 25, 2023 01:49PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com