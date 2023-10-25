WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bully Ray Believes WWE's Crown Jewel Offers a Major Break for LA Knight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2023

Bully Ray Believes WWE's Crown Jewel Offers a Major Break for LA Knight

Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on LA Knight's forthcoming title match at WWE's Crown Jewel event during his appearance on Busted Open Radio. Highlights of his comments, courtesy of Wrestling Inc, are as follows:

On the possibility of Knight capturing the championship:

“I think it would be the most risky decision, business-wise, that I’ve seen in a long time.”

Discussing Knight's golden chance at Crown Jewel:

“This event is a significant moment for LA Knight to advance his career. That’s the most they can expect from him. He’s definitely got style, a great look, and he's impressive on the mic. While in Saudi Arabia, he has to demonstrate to the management that he can hold his own against Roman Reigns on a grand platform.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #crown jewel #saudi arabia #la knight #bully ray

