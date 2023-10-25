Bully Ray Believes WWE's Crown Jewel Offers a Major Break for LA Knight

Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on LA Knight's forthcoming title match at WWE's Crown Jewel event during his appearance on Busted Open Radio. Highlights of his comments, courtesy of Wrestling Inc, are as follows:

On the possibility of Knight capturing the championship:

“I think it would be the most risky decision, business-wise, that I’ve seen in a long time.”

Discussing Knight's golden chance at Crown Jewel:

“This event is a significant moment for LA Knight to advance his career. That’s the most they can expect from him. He’s definitely got style, a great look, and he's impressive on the mic. While in Saudi Arabia, he has to demonstrate to the management that he can hold his own against Roman Reigns on a grand platform.”