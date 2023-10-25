Ex-WWE Writer Discusses How London Wrestling Fans "Pissed Off" Vince McMahon

In a recent episode of his podcast, ex-WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his observations on the distinct behavior of wrestling fans in London, England.
He stated, “I think London was the audience that made cheering heels acceptable and cool. I feel like they started that before AEW did, before WWE fans in America were starting to get hip to heels. In London, they were just like, ‘Look, we get these guys once a year. We’re cheering for whoever we want. If we like both dudes, both dudes are getting songs. If we don’t, they’re getting booed. That’s it. We don’t care how you book it.’ I saw it firsthand when Jeff Hardy and Undertaker went at it over there when I was at the company. I was like, ‘Man, they’re just cheering for whoever they want.’ It pissed Vince [McMahon] off. He didn’t like that.”
⚡ Becky Lynch Allegedly "Banged Up" Before NXT Championship Bout Against Lyra Valkyria
During the 2023 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event on October 24, Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch to claim the NXT Women's Championship. Regar [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 25, 2023 01:34PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com