WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Ex-WWE Writer Discusses How London Wrestling Fans "Pissed Off" Vince McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2023

Ex-WWE Writer Discusses How London Wrestling Fans "Pissed Off" Vince McMahon

In a recent episode of his podcast, ex-WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his observations on the distinct behavior of wrestling fans in London, England.

He stated, “I think London was the audience that made cheering heels acceptable and cool. I feel like they started that before AEW did, before WWE fans in America were starting to get hip to heels. In London, they were just like, ‘Look, we get these guys once a year. We’re cheering for whoever we want. If we like both dudes, both dudes are getting songs. If we don’t, they’re getting booed. That’s it. We don’t care how you book it.’ I saw it firsthand when Jeff Hardy and Undertaker went at it over there when I was at the company. I was like, ‘Man, they’re just cheering for whoever they want.’ It pissed Vince [McMahon] off. He didn’t like that.”

Becky Lynch Allegedly "Banged Up" Before NXT Championship Bout Against Lyra Valkyria

During the 2023 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event on October 24, Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch to claim the NXT Women's Championship. Regar [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 25, 2023 01:34PM


Tags: #wwe #london #uk #england #vince mcmahon #freddie prinze jr

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84636/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π