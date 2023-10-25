Ex-WWE Writer Discusses How London Wrestling Fans "Pissed Off" Vince McMahon

In a recent episode of his podcast, ex-WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his observations on the distinct behavior of wrestling fans in London, England.

He stated, “I think London was the audience that made cheering heels acceptable and cool. I feel like they started that before AEW did, before WWE fans in America were starting to get hip to heels. In London, they were just like, ‘Look, we get these guys once a year. We’re cheering for whoever we want. If we like both dudes, both dudes are getting songs. If we don’t, they’re getting booed. That’s it. We don’t care how you book it.’ I saw it firsthand when Jeff Hardy and Undertaker went at it over there when I was at the company. I was like, ‘Man, they’re just cheering for whoever they want.’ It pissed Vince [McMahon] off. He didn’t like that.”