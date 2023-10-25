WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Becky Lynch Allegedly "Banged Up" Before NXT Championship Bout Against Lyra Valkyria

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2023

During the 2023 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event on October 24, Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch to claim the NXT Women's Championship. Regarding Lynch's physical state, Corey Brennan from Bodyslam.net reported right after the match:

"Multiple sources have told Bodyslam.net that Lynch went into tonight’s match banged up but it is also believed this did not play a part in her loss to Valkyria on tonight’s show. The belief is that this is not an extension of the arm injury Lynch suffered at No Mercy."

There's no official word yet on whether Lynch will be absent from WWE programming following her NXT title defeat. On her social media, Lynch reacted to her loss, stating, "The future is bright 🇮🇪."


