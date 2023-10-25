Becky Lynch Allegedly "Banged Up" Before NXT Championship Bout Against Lyra Valkyria

During the 2023 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event on October 24, Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch to claim the NXT Women's Championship. Regarding Lynch's physical state, Corey Brennan from Bodyslam.net reported right after the match:

"Multiple sources have told Bodyslam.net that Lynch went into tonight’s match banged up but it is also believed this did not play a part in her loss to Valkyria on tonight’s show. The belief is that this is not an extension of the arm injury Lynch suffered at No Mercy."

There's no official word yet on whether Lynch will be absent from WWE programming following her NXT title defeat. On her social media, Lynch reacted to her loss, stating, "The future is bright 🇮🇪."