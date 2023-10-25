WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Dominik Mysterio’s Next NXT North American Title Defense Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2023

Dominik Mysterio’s Next NXT North American Title Defense Confirmed

Dominik Mysterio finds himself on the fast track to another NXT North American Title defense, likely sooner than he anticipated. During the October 16 episode of Raw, a backstage altercation occurred between Mysterio and NXT's Nathan Frazer, after Mysterio questioned Frazer's presence at the show. Though this incident wasn't broadcast on Raw, WWE later unveiled the footage, making it clear that Frazer hasn't put the matter behind him.

Taking to his Hard Hitting Home Truths segment on the first night of NXT Halloween Havoc, Frazer announced that he'll be squaring off against Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship come October 31st.

Jade Cargill Makes a Standout Appearance at NXT Halloween Havoc

Jade Cargill made a standout appearance at NXT Halloween Havoc, closely monitoring the main event. So far, Cargill has been spotted on Smac [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 25, 2023 08:48AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #halloween havoc #dominik mysterio

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84634/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π