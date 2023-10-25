Dominik Mysterio’s Next NXT North American Title Defense Confirmed

Dominik Mysterio finds himself on the fast track to another NXT North American Title defense, likely sooner than he anticipated. During the October 16 episode of Raw, a backstage altercation occurred between Mysterio and NXT's Nathan Frazer, after Mysterio questioned Frazer's presence at the show. Though this incident wasn't broadcast on Raw, WWE later unveiled the footage, making it clear that Frazer hasn't put the matter behind him.

Taking to his Hard Hitting Home Truths segment on the first night of NXT Halloween Havoc, Frazer announced that he'll be squaring off against Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship come October 31st.