Jade Cargill Makes a Standout Appearance at NXT Halloween Havoc

Jade Cargill made a standout appearance at NXT Halloween Havoc, closely monitoring the main event.

So far, Cargill has been spotted on SmackDown, NXT, and Raw, including a backstage encounter with Becky Lynch on Raw.

Cargill once again captured attention as she sat regally on a black throne, watching the main event. The match featured Becky Lynch defending her NXT Women's Championship against Lyra Valkyria.

Ultimately, Valkyria managed to secure the win by rolling up Lynch after escaping her Manhandle Slam. Cargill applauded the new champion following the match, leaving fans wondering whether her interest lies in Becky Lynch or the NXT Women's Title. Either way, a showdown with both seems inevitable.