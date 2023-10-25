WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jade Cargill Makes a Standout Appearance at NXT Halloween Havoc

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2023

Jade Cargill Makes a Standout Appearance at NXT Halloween Havoc

Jade Cargill made a standout appearance at NXT Halloween Havoc, closely monitoring the main event.

So far, Cargill has been spotted on SmackDown, NXT, and Raw, including a backstage encounter with Becky Lynch on Raw.

Cargill once again captured attention as she sat regally on a black throne, watching the main event. The match featured Becky Lynch defending her NXT Women's Championship against Lyra Valkyria.

Ultimately, Valkyria managed to secure the win by rolling up Lynch after escaping her Manhandle Slam. Cargill applauded the new champion following the match, leaving fans wondering whether her interest lies in Becky Lynch or the NXT Women's Title. Either way, a showdown with both seems inevitable.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #jade cargill #halloween havoc

