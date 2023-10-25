Lexis King Debuts on NXT: Declares "Brian Pillman is Dead, Long Live Lexis King"

Lexis King, formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr., made his first TV appearance during this week's NXT, entering the ring on a royal throne. He proclaimed to the camera, "Brian Pillman is dead, long live Lexis King." While King aims to carve out his own legacy separate from his father, he subtly paid homage by sporting a Four Horsemen logo on his kneepad, similar to what Pillman wore during his time in ECW.

In his in-ring debut at Halloween Havoc, King squared off against Dante Chen and emerged victorious with little difficulty. King secured the win using a modified version of the hangman's neckbreaker, a move also utilized by his father in the past.