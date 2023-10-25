WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lexis King Debuts on NXT: Declares "Brian Pillman is Dead, Long Live Lexis King"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2023

Lexis King, formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr., made his first TV appearance during this week's NXT, entering the ring on a royal throne. He proclaimed to the camera, "Brian Pillman is dead, long live Lexis King." While King aims to carve out his own legacy separate from his father, he subtly paid homage by sporting a Four Horsemen logo on his kneepad, similar to what Pillman wore during his time in ECW.

In his in-ring debut at Halloween Havoc, King squared off against Dante Chen and emerged victorious with little difficulty. King secured the win using a modified version of the hangman's neckbreaker, a move also utilized by his father in the past.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 25, 2023 08:43AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #brian pillman jr #lexis king #halloween havoc

