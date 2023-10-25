WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lyra Valkyria Dethrones Becky Lynch to Become New NXT Women’s Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2023

Luck was on Lyra Valkyria's side at NXT Halloween Havoc, but this time, it wasn't for Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch kicked off the NXT episode on October 3rd in search of her next opponent. Lyra Valkyria, Roxanne Perez, and Indi Hartwell threw their hats into the ring, leading to the announcement of a Triple Threat match to determine who would challenge Lynch for the Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc Night One on October 24th.

In a fortunate turn of events, Lyra Valkyria capitalized on interference from Kiana James to secure her win, setting the stage for an all-Irish NXT Women's Championship match at Halloween Havoc.

Becky Lynch Falls to Lyra Valkyria In a highly competitive match that served as the main event of NXT Halloween Havoc on October 24th, both women gave their all. Just when it seemed Lynch would retain her title after landing her signature Man Handle Slam, Valkyria managed to kick out. The challenger then caught the champion off guard with a roll-up, earning a surprising three-count and her first NXT Women’s Championship.

In a gracious act following the match, Becky Lynch took the title belt from the official and handed it over to Valkyria, displaying a commendable show of sportsmanship.

As the match unfolded, WWE's latest addition, Jade Cargill, observed the action intently from a royal seat among the audience.


