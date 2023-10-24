WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling's UK Invasion in Glasgow to Serve as TV Taping

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling revealed today that their forthcoming UK Invasion event in Glasgow, Scotland will double as a television taping for the promotion. The scheduled show is set to broadcast on AXS TV on Thursday, November 9. Below is the complete announcement:

Breaking News: The live IMPACT Wrestling show on Thursday, October 26, at the O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland will be a special taping for the company’s flagship weekly TV Show, Impact!, that will air on Thursday, November 9, starting at 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV.

The Glasgow stop on the UK Invasion Tour features the Motor City Machine Guns battling the team of John Alexander and Eric Young, plus Grado vs. Trey Miguel, Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw, and more. For Glasgow Tickets, click here.

