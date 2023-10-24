WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar Slated for Wrestling Return After Controversial Release

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2023

Ex-NXT Women's Titleholder Mandy Rose, now using the name Mandy Sacs, is poised for her wrestling comeback following her contentious exit from WWE. She is slated to appear at the forthcoming WrestleCade convention, using her birth name Amanda Saccomanno as the basis for her new moniker.

Taking place in Winston-Salem, North Carolina from November 24th to 26th, the convention will feature Sacs on Saturday, November 25th. She'll be appearing alongside another WWE alum, Macey Estrella, formerly recognized as Lacey Evans, who has recently launched her own exclusive content platform.

The event will also host an array of wrestling luminaries, both old and new. The list includes:

  • Mike Rotunda
  • Jake 'The Snake' Roberts
  • Maki Itoh
  • Jordynne Grace
  • The Hardys
  • Greg Valentine
  • Eric Bischoff
  • CJ Perry
  • Bryan Danielson
Source: wrestlecade.com
