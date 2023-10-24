WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reveals Cody Rhodes Incurred "An Ankle Injury" During RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2023

On the October 23 edition of WWE RAW, Damian Priest, aided by JD McDonagh, mercilessly targeted Cody Rhodes' ankle with a steel chair.

Trapped between two chairs and metal steps, Rhodes suffered a brutal attack. Michael Cole later announced that Cody had incurred "an ankle injury," although details about the extent of the damage were not provided.

Not letting the earlier injury hold him back, Cody Rhodes made a courageous return during the final moments of RAW, his ankle bandaged up. In a display of grit, he came to the aid of Jey Uso, who had experienced a similar ordeal. Rhodes even gained an advantage in a skirmish with Damian Priest, nearly injuring Priest's ankle and ending the night on a victorious note.

It's worth mentioning that Cody Rhodes' injury is scripted as part of the ongoing storyline. 


