Raquel Rodriguez Believes WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Are "Cursed"

A lot of WWE fans are convinced that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships come with a 'curse,' a sentiment echoed by Raquel Rodriguez.

Ever since their debut in 2019, the belts have seen a series of unfortunate injuries affecting champions. This includes Rodriguez's teammates, Aliyah and Liv Morgan. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green managed to secure the titles earlier this year, but Deville's inaugural WWE title reign was cut short due to an ACL tear.

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News, Rodriguez touched upon the alleged 'curse' associated with the titles.

“I do think there is a little bit of a curse. Liv [Morgan] and I, from the very beginning when we started tagging together, we told each other that this was something we wanted to build up. We wanted to make the women’s tag team titles something as important. They should be on the same level, on the same pedestal as the World Women’s Championship, as any championship really on the WWE roster, even the men’s ones … But because of this curse, … it’s just really been affecting team after team after team.

So I’m kind of relieved that right now I’m not in that picture at the moment, even though I miss my buddy Liv. But at the same time, I feel for Chelsea [Green], I feel for Piper [Niven] and I just hope that they’re able to be the champions that I know they want to be representing those titles.”