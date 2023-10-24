The Latest On Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract Status

Drew McIntyre's WWE contract status is the subject of much discussion as he prepares to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at Crown Jewel PLE. McIntyre stepped away from WWE following WrestleMania 39, citing dissatisfaction with the creative direction and ongoing negotiations for a new contract.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez weighed in on the situation. Meltzer mentioned that McIntyre has not yet committed to a new contract, with his current one expiring in April. While McIntyre has no plans to depart WWE, he is focused on securing a specific financial arrangement, according to Meltzer.