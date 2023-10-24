WWE NXT Presents Halloween Havoc Tonight: Two Title Bouts and Lexis King's In-ring Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2023

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT will be broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center, situated in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has confirmed a seven-match card for this evening's show, which includes two title bouts, the inaugural match of Lexis King, also known as Brian Pillman Jr., among other attractions.

The card set for tonight is as follows:

- NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch takes on Lyra Valkyria

- NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo & Stacks face off against Chase U

- Lights Out match between Gigi Dolin and Blair Davenport

- Devil’s Playground clash featuring Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

- Lexis King set for in-ring debut

- NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament semifinal match: Lola Vice vs. Karmen Petrovic

- NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament semifinal match: Arianna Grace vs. Kelani Jordan

In addition, Shotzi and Scarlett are set to host this year's Halloween Havoc event.