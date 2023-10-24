WWE Registers Trademarks for Trio of NXT Ring Names

On October 19th, WWE officially filed trademark applications for the names Kale Dixon, Dani Palmer, and Lola Vice with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Dani Palmer recently faced off against Lola Vice in the first round of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, where she was defeated. Kale Dixon's latest in-ring appearance was back in July when he and his tag team partner were bested by Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs on the WWE Level Up show.

Lola Vice, who is also known by her real name, Valerie Loureda, is a former competitor in Bellator MMA. She is slated to go head-to-head with Karmen Petrovic in the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament tonight.

