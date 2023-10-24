WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Registers Trademarks for Trio of NXT Ring Names

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2023

On October 19th, WWE officially filed trademark applications for the names Kale Dixon, Dani Palmer, and Lola Vice with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Dani Palmer recently faced off against Lola Vice in the first round of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, where she was defeated. Kale Dixon's latest in-ring appearance was back in July when he and his tag team partner were bested by Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs on the WWE Level Up show.

Lola Vice, who is also known by her real name, Valerie Loureda, is a former competitor in Bellator MMA. She is slated to go head-to-head with Karmen Petrovic in the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament tonight.

Description of Trademark Filing:

  • "Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."
Tags: #wwe #nxt

