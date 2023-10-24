WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
How Interested is WWE in Signing Will Ospreay?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2023

Will Ospreay, currently contracted with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) until February 2024, has been the subject of much chatter regarding his future in the wrestling industry. Recently, Ospreay opened up about the possibility of joining WWE.

To handle his contract discussions, Ospreay has enlisted the services of agent Barry Bloom, who has a notable track record in representing wrestling talents such as Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com weighed in on Ospreay's future during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio:

“He made more comments as far as his future. I know some stuff. I know WWE is absolutely after him, and he is absolutely going to listen to WWE. There’s a lot of different things… He’s going now for the best offer. He’s got a family… He’s got Barry Bloom representing him. WWE is very, very interested in him. Everyone is, and they should be. It will be interesting to see who gets him.”

Tags: #wwe #njpw #will ospreay

