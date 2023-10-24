Ex-WWE Talent Reveals Ongoing Role as AEW Producer

In a recent episode of Wrestling With Johners, Scott Garland, also known as Scotty 2 Hotty, divulged that he has been collaborating with AEW in a backstage role.
"I don’t think it’s a huge secret that I’ve been working for AEW as a producer behind the scenes, as a coach and producer there. I have an opportunity to do more with them, on a regular basis. It looks like at the beginning of the year, I’ll be going pretty hard with them if everything works out the way I hope it does."
Garland parted ways with WWE after requesting his release in the latter part of 2021.
