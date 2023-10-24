WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Ex-WWE Talent Reveals Ongoing Role as AEW Producer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2023

Ex-WWE Talent Reveals Ongoing Role as AEW Producer

In a recent episode of Wrestling With Johners, Scott Garland, also known as Scotty 2 Hotty, divulged that he has been collaborating with AEW in a backstage role.

"I don’t think it’s a huge secret that I’ve been working for AEW as a producer behind the scenes, as a coach and producer there. I have an opportunity to do more with them, on a regular basis. It looks like at the beginning of the year, I’ll be going pretty hard with them if everything works out the way I hope it does." 

Garland parted ways with WWE after requesting his release in the latter part of 2021.

Nick Patrick Discusses The Radicalz' 2001 Move from WCW to WWE

Nick Patrick recently reflected on the 2001 move by The Radicalz, comprising Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, and Perry Saturn, f [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 24, 2023 09:28AM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #scotty 2 hotty #scott garland

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84612/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π