WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Nick Patrick Discusses The Radicalz' 2001 Move from WCW to WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2023

Nick Patrick Discusses The Radicalz' 2001 Move from WCW to WWE

Nick Patrick recently reflected on the 2001 move by The Radicalz, comprising Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, and Perry Saturn, from WCW to WWE. During an appearance on AdFreeShows' Monday Mailbag, Patrick discussed the wrestlers' decision to leave WCW after submitting their notice.

"Thy made the right move," commented Patrick (as reported by Wrestling Inc). "WCW was not effectively capitalizing on their talent, not giving them the push they rightly deserved. At that time, WCW was struggling to elevate new talent. They excelled at promoting stars who were already popular elsewhere or had a name from the territorial era."

He added, "When it came to nurturing new talents or characters, WCW was still at a learning curve. There were numerous talented wrestlers that they either let go or dismissed. These wrestlers would then sign with WWE and attain stardom, simply because WWE knew how to elevate newcomers."

Mark Henry Reveals Son Jacob's Pro Wrestling Aspirations and Training Plans in Japan

Mark Henry recently appeared on the A to Z podcast and discussed his son Jacob's ambitions in the professional wrestling world. Jacob, who h [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 24, 2023 09:26AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #wcw #nick patrick #the radicalz

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84609/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π