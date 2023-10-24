Nick Patrick Discusses The Radicalz' 2001 Move from WCW to WWE

Nick Patrick recently reflected on the 2001 move by The Radicalz, comprising Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, and Perry Saturn, from WCW to WWE. During an appearance on AdFreeShows' Monday Mailbag, Patrick discussed the wrestlers' decision to leave WCW after submitting their notice.

"Thy made the right move," commented Patrick (as reported by Wrestling Inc). "WCW was not effectively capitalizing on their talent, not giving them the push they rightly deserved. At that time, WCW was struggling to elevate new talent. They excelled at promoting stars who were already popular elsewhere or had a name from the territorial era."

He added, "When it came to nurturing new talents or characters, WCW was still at a learning curve. There were numerous talented wrestlers that they either let go or dismissed. These wrestlers would then sign with WWE and attain stardom, simply because WWE knew how to elevate newcomers."