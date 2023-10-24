Mark Henry Reveals Son Jacob's Pro Wrestling Aspirations and Training Plans in Japan

Mark Henry recently appeared on the A to Z podcast and discussed his son Jacob's ambitions in the professional wrestling world. Jacob, who has scholarship offers from prominent Division I schools for amateur wrestling and football, is leaning toward pursuing a career in pro wrestling.

"Jacob would prefer to wrestle professionally right now over going to college. He's passionate about pro wrestling," Henry explained, as reported by Fightful. "Jacob has been a State champion in amateur wrestling and has garnered offers from top-tier Division I schools like Wisconsin and Oklahoma, and that's the same case for football. At his age, he's even more skilled than I was. Our conversations about wrestling psychology are on par with the discussions I have with Undertaker."

Mark Henry also cautioned his son about the challenges he will encounter in the wrestling industry. "I've warned him about the hurdles he'll face because people will doubt him, saying, 'You've never wrestled before, why should we listen to you?' I've made it clear that he will need to prove himself and command respect, which often comes from the office. When you're in the ring, you have to ensure that your opponent gives their best performance for you."

Talking about Jacob's character, Henry added, "Jacob is a compassionate individual; he sits with handicapped kids in school to protect them from bullying. He's not just good in the ring, he's good at heart."

Furthermore, Henry elaborated on Jacob's future plans, stating, "I've advised him to get a well-rounded experience, which is why he will go to college. But he already has plans to spend his summers in Japan, training with Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young. Even if he gets drafted for football, he's clear about his end game; he wants to wrestle."