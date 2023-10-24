WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Top Agent Working With Soon To Be Free NJPW Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2023

Top Agent Working With Soon To Be Free NJPW Star

Will Ospreay has enlisted the services of renowned agent Barry Bloom as he gears up for his impending free agency, as corroborated by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. The news comes after an initial scoop by PWInsider. Ospreay's existing contract with NJPW is set to expire in February.

Barry Bloom has a history of representing high-profile talent in the wrestling world, including Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Jesse Ventura. He is also currently managing several AEW stars, including Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Chris Jericho. According to Fightful, both WWE and AEW have been aware of Ospreay's collaboration with Bloom since as early as August.

Major WWE Superstar to Miss Upcoming Crown Jewel Event

According to recent insights by PWInsider Elite's Mike Johnson, Brock Lesnar is "not in the creative mix" for the forthcoming Crown Jewel ev [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 23, 2023 03:23PM

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe #will ospreay #barry bloom

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84607/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π