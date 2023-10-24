Top Agent Working With Soon To Be Free NJPW Star

Will Ospreay has enlisted the services of renowned agent Barry Bloom as he gears up for his impending free agency, as corroborated by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. The news comes after an initial scoop by PWInsider. Ospreay's existing contract with NJPW is set to expire in February.

Barry Bloom has a history of representing high-profile talent in the wrestling world, including Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Jesse Ventura. He is also currently managing several AEW stars, including Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Chris Jericho. According to Fightful, both WWE and AEW have been aware of Ospreay's collaboration with Bloom since as early as August.