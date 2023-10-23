Major WWE Superstar to Miss Upcoming Crown Jewel Event

According to recent insights by PWInsider Elite's Mike Johnson, Brock Lesnar is "not in the creative mix" for the forthcoming Crown Jewel event. This marks the first time Lesnar will be absent from a WWE Saudi Arabia PPV.

WWE made the decision to leave Lesnar off the card, which already features a strong lineup. The event will see Roman Reigns go up against LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Additionally, Logan Paul will challenge Rey Mysterio for the US Title. While John Cena is confirmed to make an appearance, his specific match has not been announced.

As for Lesnar's return to WWE, no specific date has been revealed. Speculations point towards possible participation in the Royal Rumble come January or another event at a later time.