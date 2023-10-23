Will Ospreay Contemplates WWE Move in 2024 and Issues Challenge to Seth Rollins

Will Ospreay has openly discussed the possibility of joining WWE in 2024, as his contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling is set to expire in February of that year. Alongside this revelation, Ospreay also had some choice words for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

During a recent interview, Ospreay addressed Rollins' claim that at his best, he's unparalleled in the wrestling world. Refusing to let this comment slide, Ospreay retorted that even at half his potential, he could outclass Rollins.

”I mean, we have spoke about it more. I’m now open to the idea of stretching myself out that little bit more. As age has become more apparent to me and my body is hurting more and more, I’m open to all avenues. I’ve had a lot of talks with my friends about this, and I have spoke to the missus.

Although we’ve spent so much money on our new kitchen, we are open to the idea of relocating to the United States.”

“But now it’s time for me to really gauge and see what’s out there. So the Seth thing does intrigue me quite a lot. I heard him say in a promo, his 100% is the best in the world.

My 50% is the best in the world, so if you actually got me at 100% I think you’d drown in these waters mate.”