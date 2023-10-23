Maven Reveals the True Nature of Hardcore Holly's WWE Locker Room Persona

Former WWE Superstar Maven recently opened up about his experiences with Hardcore Holly, notorious for his disdain for newcomers in the company. In a recent video on his YouTube channel.

Maven shared that Holly was actually tough on everyone until they had proven themselves worthy of his respect.

He stated: “Bob treated me like everyone in the locker room. Bob hated everybody until you earned his respect. Bob is hard to get to gain his respect. Why? Because he demands perfection. We were going out there and having our match. I would come back every night and immediately ask, ‘Hey, how was it? Was it okay for you?’ One night, he just laid into me, and he just so irate and angry with me. It was because I wasn’t clotheslining him hard enough. He was literally mad I wasn’t hitting him hard enough. So you bet, the next night, and the next subsequent nights after that, I made sure to hit him as hard as I could. Going back and talking about the match backstage, like all wrestlers do, he immediately grabbed me and hugged me and embraced me, and was hitting me on the back, telling me, ‘That’s what I was talking about.’ Bob was the testing ground for a lot of guys in WWE. If you got through him, some did, some didn’t. But once you got through Bob, he would greet you with a smile, rather than a scowl.”