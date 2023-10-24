What to Expect on Next Week’s Monday Night RAW

The upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw promises an action-packed lineup, as revealed during this week's broadcast. Below is a detailed look at the matches slated for next week:
- Amid a heated rivalry with Drew McIntyre and ongoing discord with Judgement Day, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is scheduled to square off against JD McDonagh.
- In a reunion that's been years in the making, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will join forces as #DIY for the first time since 2020 to take on Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, following persistent tension between the teams.
- After a backstage altercation on Monday, Xia Li is set to go head-to-head with Candice LeRae in a singles match next week.
- Following Monday's melee, Ricochet and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio are lined up for a one-on-one confrontation.
