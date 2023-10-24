WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
What to Expect on Next Week’s Monday Night RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2023

The upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw promises an action-packed lineup, as revealed during this week's broadcast. Below is a detailed look at the matches slated for next week:

- Amid a heated rivalry with Drew McIntyre and ongoing discord with Judgement Day, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is scheduled to square off against JD McDonagh.

- In a reunion that's been years in the making, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will join forces as #DIY for the first time since 2020 to take on Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, following persistent tension between the teams.

- After a backstage altercation on Monday, Xia Li is set to go head-to-head with Candice LeRae in a singles match next week.

- Following Monday's melee, Ricochet and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio are lined up for a one-on-one confrontation.

