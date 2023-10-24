Recently Returned WWE Superstar Set For Friday's SmackDown

During an ad break on this week's Monday Night Raw, WWE confirmed that Bianca Belair is scheduled to appear on the October 27th edition of WWE SmackDown.

Following a two-month hiatus from WWE programming, Belair made a return on the October 20 installment of WWE SmackDown. In a dramatic turn at the end of the main event, she intervened to assist Charlotte Flair, fending off an assault from Damage CTRL, comprised of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and WWE Women’s Champion, IYO SKY. Notably, Damage CTRL was responsible for sidelining Belair in August.

The forthcoming episode of WWE SmackDown on October 27 will be broadcast on FS1 and is slated to feature the contract signing for the headline match at WWE Crown Jewel between Roman Reigns and LA Knight. The episode will also host a tag team match pitting LWO (Santos Escobar & Rey Mysterio) against The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).