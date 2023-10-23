WWE Confirms 'Superstars of Tomorrow' as Reality Show Spotlighting NIL Recruits

In April, WWE made moves to trademark the name 'Superstars of Tomorrow,' indicating plans for a new show. Now, according to Sports Business Journal, it's confirmed that this program will be a reality series tracking NIL recruits on their path to becoming WWE stars. This is in addition to another forthcoming Hulu series that will follow WWE talents Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

WWE's TV EVP, Chris Kaiser, spoke on the company's documentary initiatives: “What we ultimately want to do here at WWE is tell compelling stories that our fans will love, but we also want to tell stories that, if you’re not a WWE fan, you will also love. We want to super-serve our fans as always, because we do have that built-in universe, but we also want other people to discover us and come back.”

Ben Houser, WWE’s SVP of Network Documentaries, weighed in as well: “We’re able to peel it back and just kind of open the door, and then be like, ‘All right, that’s enough.’ You’re getting a little bit, and we’re sharing some of our world for you to give you the respect and understanding of what’s happening here, but we can’t give it all away. That’s part of why you tune in. I am blown away at the demand and the desire for content from this company. And it’s fun to wake up every day and dive into these things.”